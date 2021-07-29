Tokyo Olympics: Sailor Nethra gains a minor boost in rankings after race 7 slump

Chennai :

Earlier, Nethra in her race 7 started in 27th position fell two places to 29 and made a quick recovery jumping seven positions to 22nd place and had managed to hold the place towards the finish throughout marks 1,4,2 and 3.





However, Nethra could've had a much improved race as she started the race 8 on the 13th position but slumped to 18 and then jumped to 17th and then fell to 20th position, which is a slight gain over her previous race.





Finland's Tenkanen Tuula managed to sneak into the 3rd position by gaining three-places in race 8 from finishing 6th in the race 7. The top two positions were swapped between Denmark's Anne Mari and Ireland's Annalise Murphy in the course of the races.





Anne Marie undoubtedly is the best sailor of the day as she started at the 10th position and sped up to 2nd position at the end of race 7 and then kick-started the race 8 on 4th position and then scurried to the top and held on to the 1st position.





Nethra will have her next races tomorrow.



