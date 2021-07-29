Tokyo Olympics: Vishnu Saravanan finishes in 23rd position in Men’s Laser

Chennai :

He started off by finishing in the 23rd place in the first mark and climbed one step to 22 in the second mark. He further climbed to the 19th position in the third mark entering the Top 20. But the Tamil Nadu sailor slid to 20th and 24th positions in fourth and fifth mark respectively. By the end of the race, he settled back in the 23rd position, taking 2 minutes and 23 seconds longer that the lead, Australia’s Matt Wearn.





Meanwhile, the USA’s Charlie Buckingham finished in the second place and Germany’s Philipp Buhl finished in the third in the race.





Earlier, Vishnu finished 27th in the seventh race, trailing the lead by 2 minutes and 46 seconds. From race 1 to 5, his rank varied from 24 to 14, however, he registered his best finish in the sixth race settling in the 12th position.



