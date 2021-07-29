Tokyo Olympics: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finish on a high note as they climb to 7th spot in Men’s 49er

Chennai :

The duo had a big start as they finished in the 5th position, trailing the lead just by 27 seconds. They showed immense progress as they further climbed to the 4th place in Mark 2, 33 seconds behind the leader. Finally, the Tamil Nadu youngsters dropped three spots and finished in 7th position. Nonetheless, they remained within the Top 10.





Meanwhile, Brazil’s sailors Marco Grael and Gabriel Borges took the lead in the race, with New Zealand’s Peter Burling and Blair Tuke following. Great Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell finished 3rd taking 27 seconds longer than the lead.





The sailors started the day by finishing at the 16th position in Race 05, taking 2 minutes and 21 seconds longer than the leader, Denmark’s Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen.





Ganapathy and Varun had finished the first and second race in 18th position and went on to finish the third and fourth at 19th and 16th place.



