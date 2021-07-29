Thu, Jul 29, 2021

Das moves into round two, up against former Olympic champion Jin Hyek

Published: Jul 29,202108:55 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Indian archer Atanu Das saw off a tough challenge from Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng in a five-setter to move into round two of men's individual section at the Tokyo Olympics here on Thursday.

Atanu Das (File Photo)
Atanu Das (File Photo)
Tokyo:
Both the players won two sets each following some intense shooting to be locked 4-4 and in the decider too they were going neck-and-neck till 19-all.

But the archer from Chinese Taipei crumbled under pressure, misfiring a 7 as Das, who had slipped behind rookie Pravin Jadhav in the ranking round on Friday, held his nerve to seal a 6-4 win after drilling in a 9 in the yellow-ring.

The India number one will have a tough second round battle against Korea's 39-year-old Oh Jin Hyek, a former Olympic champion, later in the day.

Log on to Olympics.dtnext.in for live Tokyo games updates & medal tally
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations