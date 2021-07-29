Das moves into round two, up against former Olympic champion Jin Hyek

Indian archer Atanu Das saw off a tough challenge from Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng in a five-setter to move into round two of men's individual section at the Tokyo Olympics here on Thursday.
Tokyo:
Both the players won two sets each following some intense shooting to be locked 4-4 and in the decider too they were going neck-and-neck till 19-all.
But the archer from Chinese Taipei crumbled under pressure, misfiring a 7 as Das, who had slipped behind rookie Pravin Jadhav in the ranking round on Friday, held his nerve to seal a 6-4 win after drilling in a 9 in the yellow-ring.
The India number one will have a tough second round battle against Korea's 39-year-old Oh Jin Hyek, a former Olympic champion, later in the day.
Log on to Olympics.dtnext.in for live Tokyo games updates & medal tally
Conversations