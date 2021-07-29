Radio collaring of Baahubali dropped as kumkis get weary

Coimbatore :

For now, Baahubali had retreated into the deep jungles and the three kumkis which have been camping in Mettupalayam for more than a month to be deployed for the operation have also become weary and were longing to get back to their camp at Kozhikamuthi near Topslip in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).





Already, kumki Kaleem had set off to the camp and two others, Mariappan and Venkatesh would also join suit. Thus far, they were in the Forest Department depot. “The three kumkis have started showing signs of setbacks in their health. Kaleem is suffering from a foot ulcer, while two others are facing insomnia. They all are desperate for some rejuvenation. Hence, based on the advice of veterinarians, the kumkis are taken back to their camps to give them some relief. The kumkis need to be let off in their natural terrain,” said a senior official of Forest Department.





Meanwhile, a team tracking Baahubali found that it had gone deep into the reserve forest near Nellithurai. “It continues to stay inside as the elephant has been getting adequate water due to a spate in flow of water in natural streams and water bodies following heavy rains. The operation to radio collar Baahubali could not be executed now and would be done, if need arises later on,” added the official.



