Police arrest 4, recover cash in Vaniyambadi gambling tussle case

Chennai :

Tirupattur SP MR Sibi Chakravarthy told reporters that the arrested were identified as Alex, Lakshmanan, Sanjay and Krishnamurthy all from Tiruvallur district.





It may be recalled that on July 23 night, a car with the above accused overtook and stopped the car of Natrampalli businessman Gnanasekaran and after a fisticuffs took away cash from him. As Gnanasekaran’s driver removed the rival’s car keys and dropped them in a pit, the culprits fled on foot.





SP Chakravarthy said the seized amount was only Rs 1.89 lakh as Gnanasekaran was carrying only Rs 4.50 lakh and not Rs 25 lakh as claimed earlier. “As Gnanasekaran was drunk he gave varying amounts,” the SP added. Based on the businessman’s complaint a special police party visited Morasapalli near Pernambut in Vellore district and after ascertaining that gambling did take place there, they tracked down the culprits. A search was on for three more persons in this connection, Chakravarthy added. It may be recalled that the incident resulted in Pernambut inspector Venketesan being shifted to Vellore AR and facing an inquiry under Vellore range DIG Babu while the station’s special branch head constable Selvaraj who was also shifted to AR was later suspended. All the accused were remanded to custody.