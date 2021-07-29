Common methodology in all higher edu institutions from this year: Ponmudi

Chennai :

Pointing out that Anna University and its constituent colleges have different regulations over the years, the method will be changed and all the students will have common rules and regulations from admissions to exams. At present, students especially in Anna University were forced to discontinue if they have arrear exams, if they have arrear during the previous academic year, the Minister said, “Now the pupils will be allowed to appear for first year arrear exams even during the last year.”





On the ongoing online admission process, especially in the government Arts and Science colleges, the Minister said that this year the students have the option to apply for courses on the college website itself instead of enrolling in a common portal. “The common online admission portal will have multiple choices of colleges for the students,” he said adding “all the applications in the common admission website will be compiled and would be sent to the respective colleges.”





The Minister also said all the admissions would be carried out based on the marks scored by the students. “Selection would also be done based on the rank list,” he added.





To a question on re-opening of colleges, he said the authorities would be discussing with officials from the Revenue and Disaster Management. “Till then online classes would continue for the students,” he said adding data cards will be given to the students.





The Minister also said due to the pandemic all private colleges were instructed to collect only 75 per cent of the fees from the students. He said action will be initiated if any college is found to have collected excess fees than the prescribed one.