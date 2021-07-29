Tangedco to inspect 75,000 disconnected LT connections

As part of its revenue augmentation measures, Tangedco’s chief financial controller (CFO) has directed the revenue officials of the utility to inspect about 75,000 low tension power supply connections across the state which remains disconnected as per its record for the last 2 years to find out whether service connections are actually disconnected.
Chennai:
After witnessing a dip in its revenue owing to the lockdown last year, Tangedco has been taking various measures to augment its revenue by arresting leakages. As per Tangedco’s data, Chennai North and Chennai South Regions have a maximum number of disconnected LT connections in the state.
Of the two Chennai Regions, the Chennai North distribution circle has the maximum disconnected connections of 11,641 followed by the Chengalpattu circle with 11,191.
Tangedco’s CFO revenue wing directed the superintendent engineers of the electricity distribution circles to instruct assessment officers to check whether the disconnected service connections are actually under disconnection by inspecting the services. “Instruction may also be issued to concerned assistant account officers of the revenue branch to account close the services if the service connection is actually under disconnection and dully following the procedure for account closure. It has been noticed that many services which are showing as disconnected in the records are actually live, which are clear revenue leakage cases,” it said.
Employee unions to strike on August 10 opposing EB Bill
Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE) affiliated to the CITU on Wednesday served strike notice opposing the Union government move to adopt Electricity Amendment Bill 2021, which seeks to privatise power distribution companies, a day after the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) meeting with the Union Power Secretary failed.
After the meeting with Union Power Secretary, NCCOEEE urged its constituents to intensify the campaign and propaganda against the amendment to the Electricity Act 2003, which has been listed to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session, to make the August 10 strike a success.
In the strike notice to the secretary of Tangedco, COTEE said that amendment to the Electricity Act seeks to de-license power distribution business for increased competition in the sector among others. Simply put, the amendment will allegedly result in the privatisation of power distribution across the country – an exercise that is already ongoing in some states and Union Territories.
The union also demanded the repeal of the three farms laws which are against the farmers’ interest and to control the price hike of essential commodities. “Due to 52,000 vacancies in Tangedco, accidents and fatalities have become a daily affair,” it said, urging all the state governments to restructure the electricity boards like Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.
“The power plants of the Electricity Board should be utilised fully for power generation while stopping the high-cost power purchase,” they demanded.
Conversations