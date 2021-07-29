Tangedco to inspect 75,000 disconnected LT connections

Chennai :

After witnessing a dip in its revenue owing to the lockdown last year, Tangedco has been taking various measures to augment its revenue by arresting leakages. As per Tangedco’s data, Chennai North and Chennai South Regions have a maximum number of disconnected LT connections in the state.





Of the two Chennai Regions, the Chennai North distribution circle has the maximum disconnected connections of 11,641 followed by the Chengalpattu circle with 11,191.





Tangedco’s CFO revenue wing directed the superintendent engineers of the electricity distribution circles to instruct assessment officers to check whether the disconnected service connections are actually under disconnection by inspecting the services. “Instruction may also be issued to concerned assistant account officers of the revenue branch to account close the services if the service connection is actually under disconnection and dully following the procedure for account closure. It has been noticed that many services which are showing as disconnected in the records are actually live, which are clear revenue leakage cases,” it said.



