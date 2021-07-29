Mettur, Aliyar, Perunchani among 15 dams picked for tourism promotion

Chennai :

The dams were identified after field visits by officials from the department and PWD. “We have identified land parcels in each site. Now, we will examine the extent of land development feasible in each site and prepare a report,” S Chandramohan, principal secretary, Tourism Department, told DT Next. After that, a consultant would be appointed to work out ways to promote tourism in each site, he added.





The government had issued an order last month to identify and develop dam sites by creating gardens and developing recreational facilities like boating. The department asked the PWD to provide land and permit works on the waterfront and developing amenities like parking and public convenience facilities.





The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) would develop recreation, amusement, hospitality and watersports facilities, while the Horticulture Department would develop the gardens. The government had also appointed nodal officers from the three departments to work out the details to tap the tourism potential of reservoirs, some of which are located in the scenic locations along the Western Ghats.