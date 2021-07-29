Jewellery showroom employees swindle Rs 1.23 cr, arrested

Chennai :

The retail chain, with branches in T Nagar, Chromepet, Velachery and Tiruvallur, offers two different schemes for its customers through which one can make payments for 11 months and buy gold jewellery in the end with added benefits. However, the accused five of T Nagar branch — Karthikeyan, Boopathy, Stalin, Prabu and Velmurugan — allegedly colluded among themselves and made bogus entries in records as if the payments were directly made to the company’s bank account, though the instalments were received in cash.





According to the complainant, a total of Rs 1.23 crore has been swindled by the accused, who also fabricated the audit documents to cheat their employer for years since 2017.





The jeweller who found out the cheating recently confronted the accused five and managed to retrieve a small portion of the swindled money before approaching the police for legal action.





Based on the complaint, the entrust document fraud wing of CCB registered a case and further investigation is on.