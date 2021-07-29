Class 9 tech prodigy impresses Stalin with palm-sized CPU

Chennai :

Madhav met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and explained how he developed the miniature CPU. The CM listened to him patiently and encouraged him to develop more such miniature products useful for society.





Following the meeting, Madhav, while addressing the media, said he was interested in computer software and studied various computer languages including C, C++, Python, Java and Kotlin. Madhav started the process of developing the miniature CPU two years ago and the lockdown period helped.





He created 20 unsuccessful prototypes in the past but was successful only in his 21st attempt. He had purchased essential components for creating the CPU from Mumbai and had sold the CPUs for Rs 8,000 a piece. He had also founded a company titled ‘Terabyte India CPU manufacturing company’ to sell his CPUs online.





When asked about his future plans, Madhav said he intended to sell the miniature CPU at a much lower cost on more online platforms to make it more affordable to the public.