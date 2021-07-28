PM Modi condoles the demise of Indian badminton legend Nandu Natekar

New Delhi :

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote: "Sh. Nandu Natekar was an exceptional badminton player who leaves behind an outstanding sporting legacy. In 1961 he was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award. A generation of athletes have drawn inspiration from him. Sincere condolences to his family & friends." Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to Natekar. He wrote, "One of the towering icons of Indian badminton, Nandu Natekar leaves behind a rich legacy, that we shall cherish forever. 6-time national champion & first Indian to win an international title in 1956, Natekar shall be remembered fondly for his drives, drops & smashes. Condolences." The 88-year-old Natekar was the first Indian to win an international title in 1956. In his famed career, the former World No. 3 made it to the quarter-finals of the prestigious All England Championships in 1954. He conquered the Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956. He won the Men's Doubles National Championship a total of six times, the Men's Singles National Championship a total of six times, and the Mixed Doubles National Championship a total of five times. He had also represented India at the 1965 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica.





He is survived by his son Gaurav Natekar, a seven-time Indian national champion in tennis, and two daughters.