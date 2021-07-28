Tokyo Olympics: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar slip to 19th position in Men’s 49er

Chennai :

The duo stayed in the 18th position after Mark and 2, taking two minutes and ten seconds longer than the leader, Great Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in the mark 2. In mark 3, the Indians slipped further to the 19th position with their overall rank staying dormant in the 19th position.





Great Britain’s crew was followed by New Zealand‘s Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and Denmark’s Jonas Warrer and Jacob Jensen trailing by 24 seconds and 36 seconds respectively.





Earlier, Ganapathy and Varun finished in 18th position in the second race taking 2 minutes and 6 seconds longer than the leader, Spain’s Diego Botin le Chever and Lago lopez Marra. The young sailors from Tamil Nadu showed a slight improvement and moved to the next position (17th) in the third mark but it was downhill from there.





KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar have a challenging task in hand in order to enter the Top 10 by the end of race 12.



