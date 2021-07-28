Tokyo Olympics: Archer Tarundeep Rai eliminated in a charged shoot-off

Chennai :

Rai had the upperhand in the contest though he lost the first set. In the second and third sets Rai had the 10s coming which made him win the second set and helped him tie the set 3 despite shooting an 8.





Tarundeep became the favourite after winning the fourth set with a one-point difference. Itay Shanny held his nerves to score two 10s in the final set and to his fortune, Tarun hadn't scored a single 10 in the final set. Winning the final set, Itay managed to tie the game 5-5 and then hit a perfect-10 shifting pressure to Tarundeep. Pressure got the better of Tarundeep as he shot a 9 to lose the contest.





Earlier in 1/32 eliminations, Tarundeep defeated Oleskii recovering from a 2-4 deficit to win 6-4 by clinching two straight sets at the backend of the game.





Tarundeep's individual campaign ends with his defeat against the Israeli. Now all eyes will be on Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari's individual contests.



