Tokyo Olympics: Indian Women’s Hockey team on a losing streak, lose 1-4 to Great Britain

Chennai :

Great Britain, unlike India had a delightful start and scored timely goals to keep up the pressure. Britains’s Hannah Martin was a star as she scored their first two goals, one in the first quarter and the other in the second quarter, doubling their lead as the game progressed.





India’s Sharmila Devi retaliated with a goal originating from a penalty stroke. Nonetheless, India was trailing by the end of the quarter. India missed many a chance to equalize and it was too as the Britain team scored their third and fourth goal in the last two quarters.





Although, team India didn’t win the game, they were great defensively and had sharp tackle making the defending champions work very hard for every goal.





India will face Ireland in their next game in Women’s Pool A on Friday.



