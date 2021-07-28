Sasikanth Senthil made TNCC coordinator

Chennai :

In an announcement confirming his appointment with the approval of AICC in charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao, TNCC president KS Alagiri asked the members of the frontal organisations and spokesperson to offer necessary cooperation to the bureaucrat turned politician.





A Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Senthil quit Service and joined Congress last November. “It is a new post. Senthil’s experience and familiarity with new media would be a shot in the arm,” said a leader.