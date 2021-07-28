No crop premium: Ryots seek CM’s intervention

Chennai :

In a statement, TNVS general secretary P Shanmugham said that after the BJP government came to power, the private companies brought into the crop insurance scheme that resulted in the denial of insurance, reducing the extent of damage and insurance amount.





“This year, the crop insurance premium was not collected from the farmers for the kuruvai season. Normally, if the farmers take a loan from the cooperative bank, the premium would be deducted on default, but it did not happen this year. Now there is a danger of no crop insurance coverage for the kuruvai season and moreover, the last date for the payment of premium ends on July 31,” he said.





He said that no insurance company have come forward to offer the crop insurance as no decision has been reached on their demand increasing the Union and the state governments share and increasing the premium amount.





“We urge the Chief Minister to immediately intervene in this matter and take the necessary steps to collect the premium for the cultivation of kuruvai crops from the farmers and to extend the period for payment of the premium accordingly,” hedemanded.