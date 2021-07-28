Pastor’s controversial video now doing rounds among BJP cadre

Chennai :

“Come to my church I will show the records of how many Hindus have been converted and I will continue to convert more people so that they can follow a superior religion. The DMK rule is because of the alms offered by the Christians and Muslims,” Pastor George has said while addressing a religious gathering.





The video is now being widely shared by pro-Hindu outfits, including the state BJP workers.





It may be noted that the state police have slapped an FIR against Pastor George Ponniah. The accused is booked under IPC 143 for unlawful Assembly amid the pandemic, under IPC 153A for promoting enmity between religious groups, 295A for insulting religious beliefs, intimidation. “Whenever there is a threat to the belief of Hindus and Hindu culture, the BJP will step into the issue. No one has the right to demean any religion. We will not tolerate criticism against any religion be it Christianity, Islam or Hinduism,” BJP state general secretary Karu Nagarajan told DT Next.





He added that George Ponniah’s intention seems to be disturbing and it endangers national integrity and secularism. “He is also making disturbing comments about the castes. If he is not dealt seriously by law, then more such anti-socials will mushroom in TN disturbing the peace in the state,” Nagarajan said.