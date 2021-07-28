6th death anniversary of Abdul Kalam observed with host of programmes

Madurai :

As COVID-19 restrictions are in place, the public is restricted from approaching the memorial. Ramanathapuram Collector JU Chandrakala during his brief stay paid homage on the occasion and other officials followed suit. Deputy Inspector General of Police NM Mayilvahanan, Ramanathapuram Range, D Kuppuramu, Chairman, National Coir Board, Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam, Ramanathapuram MLA and A Anwar Raja, former MP, were among others who paid homage, at the memorial sources said.





‘Kalam Digital School’ launched





Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday launched a website on ‘Kalam Digital School’ through video conferencing at 12.30 am, APJMJ Sheik Saleem, grandnephew of the late President Kalam, said.





Loaded with artificial intelligence software, which has been developed with ‘Professor Kalam app,’ users could access chat box and click to answer a series of questions on science and general knowledge. Moreover, several thousands of students displayed their talents through online competitions in events such as drawing, essay writing and elocution organised by Abdul Kalam International Foundation as part of the anniversary programmes.





Further, Saleem added that food materials were distributed to hundred fisher families and papaya saplings distributed to other hundred persons in Rameswaram on the occasion. Papaya was Kalam’s favorite fruit, he recalled.





On the Abdul Kalam Social Forest Scheme, he said around 60,000 saplings have so far been planted in various parts of south India, especially in the vicinities of airports.