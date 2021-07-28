Details sought from 4 states on Markandeya dam: Jal Shakti Minister

Chennai :

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday stated it through a written reply in the Parliament to questions raised by Tamil Nadu MPs, including MDMK leader Vaiko over the issue. PMK leader and former Union health minister Anbumani Ramadoss had also put a written question in the Upper House regarding the same.





The Parliamentarians had asked whether the Centre would constitute a tribunal to resolve the dispute. Karnataka had proposed construction of a check dam over Markandeya river, which is flowing through Tamil Nadu as river Penniyar and also known as river Thenpennai.





Tamil Nadu had, according to the Union Minister, sought for the constitution of a tribunal for adjudication of disputes over the water of river Penniyar. The Union Minister also said in the Upper House that a negotiation committee was constituted on January 20, 2020 which was led by the Central Water Commission Chairman.





Shekhawat said that the committee conducted two meetings, but there were no concrete results for the same. He said that hence the Central Water Commission has sought more details from the four states — Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry — to furnish more information regarding the river waters. The letters were sent to the four states, according to the Minister, on March 16 and July 8 this year.





MDMK leader Vaiko said, “We have already raised the issue in Parliament and the Union Minister has responded that they are seeking more information from the four southern states and we are waiting for the reply of these states.”