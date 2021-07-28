AIADMK brass calls on Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP leaders

Chennai :

A day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AIADMK delegation closeted with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for some time. Supporters of ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala are keeping their fingers crossed hoping that the Delhi visit may bring chances for the factions of AIADMK and AMMK to get united. However, AIADMK insiders maintained that the BJP leaders were tight lipped over the AIADMK internal matters. Political observers recorded the event as a mark of bonhomie and a self-defense by the AIADMK as the party former ministers are now under the state vigilance and anti-corruption radar.





Former chief ministers Palaniswami and Panneerselvam stayed at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi and chose to travel in the same car along with other AIADMK MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.





“We met the PM insisting for the welfare schemes related to Tamils and the same was conveyed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” EPS told reporters. When asked, was politics discussed between the AIADMK and saffron party leaders, EPS said, “politics was not discussed and termed the Delhi visit as a courtesy call with a demand for TN welfare.”



