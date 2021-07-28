AIADMK brass calls on Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP leaders

For the second consecutive day, AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam camped in Delhi calling on BJP leaders.
Chennai:
A day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AIADMK delegation closeted with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for some time. Supporters of ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala are keeping their fingers crossed hoping that the Delhi visit may bring chances for the factions of AIADMK and AMMK to get united. However, AIADMK insiders maintained that the BJP leaders were tight lipped over the AIADMK internal matters. Political observers recorded the event as a mark of bonhomie and a self-defense by the AIADMK as the party former ministers are now under the state vigilance and anti-corruption radar.
Former chief ministers Palaniswami and Panneerselvam stayed at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi and chose to travel in the same car along with other AIADMK MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
“We met the PM insisting for the welfare schemes related to Tamils and the same was conveyed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” EPS told reporters. When asked, was politics discussed between the AIADMK and saffron party leaders, EPS said, “politics was not discussed and termed the Delhi visit as a courtesy call with a demand for TN welfare.”
Modi meeting cements bonhomie in Tamil Nadu
Breaking of alliance after an Assembly election result is something common and Tamil Nadu has witnessed several such events in the past, but the recent meeting of top AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has cemented the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Political pundits observe that both the national parties BJP and the Congress will continue to be in the AIADMK and DMK alliance respectively for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as there is no visible tension after the election results. Political commentator Raveendran Duraisamy observed, “The AIADMK after losing the polls is politically reaching out to the BJP-led Centre and there are no signs of fissure between them. The PMK also has less option to switch alliance, thanks to the presence of VCK in the DMK grouping.”
There are no visible signs of alliance breakups in the state, he added..
The recent comments by AIADMK strongman CVe Shanmugham stating that the AIADMK lost the Assembly polls because of the BJP was downplayed by the AIADMK, as it wants to travel along with the BJP, recalled Duraisamy.
The AIADMK believes that there are benefits for them from the BJP-led Centre and this bonhomie is essential for the AIADMK, which is facing vigilance and anti-corruption probes by the DMK-led government, observed political commentator and advocate Thamizh Mani. What happened in Puducherry can happen in Tamil Nadu and the DMK should be careful with the BJP. Further, the BJP can try to destabilise the DMK government and to counter the political equilibrium, the NDA alliance will continue, Thamizh Mani opined.
The Centre has enforcement agencies that can influence the state parties, added Thamizh Mani.
