Centre to strengthen high-tech labs in State-run schools

Chennai :

Noting that digital infrastructure has been strengthened in government high and higher secondary schools with a focus on their students, R Sudhan, State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, said in his circular to all chief educational officers that high-tech labs would be established in more than 6,000 schools to support the experiential digital learning of the students.





Referring to the recent review meeting held by the School Education Department, he said it was decided to give an additional layer of support at a ground level for the high-tech labs and to ensure proper working of the related programmes in every district.





On monitoring the dashboard live, he said district level login credentials to access the high-tech lab dashboard would be provided to all the CEOs and also programmers in every district so they could monitor the operations of the labs effectively and ensure their smooth operation.





The district service engineers would also coordinate with the officials to extend support for the labs at the field level and resolve the issues.





“If there are any issues with respect to the high-tech labs, the officials concerned should ensure that the problems are raised properly by the school headmasters. The official should also ensure to inform the existing State Command Centre team if there are any process related feedback, and support in taking the instructions from the State team and to coordinate effectively to implement all the activities in order to smooth functioning of the labs,” the Project Director added in the circular.





The official also said that random visits to the high-tech labs would also be done in all the districts regularly.