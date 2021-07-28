3rd wave: Watch flu-like symptoms among kids

Chennai :

About 3,000 COVID cases have been reported this month in Children aged up to 12 years. While the decline in the cases has been reported in children too, paediatrics say parents need to be careful of fever and monitor them.





“While the symptoms of COVID in children are similar to those in adults, specific issues such as abdominal pain, diarrhoea along with fever are being reported in children. As children might be unable to express their pain or symptoms, it is important to monitor them if they are irritated and cry too much,” said Dr Mohan Kumar, a paediatrician at Stanley Medical College and Hospital.





He added that government hospitals are adding more beds as neighbouring States have started reporting a small increase in the number of cases already.





“There have been instances of unusual abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting in children as they get a fever. These symptoms are usually mistaken for common cold and flu but if such symptoms appear along with fever, it can be indicative of COVID-19. Though most paediatric COVID cases were asymptomatic in the first and second wave, symptoms in children should be monitored as secondary symptoms might appear after a few days of the setting of the infection,” said Dr Velmurugan, consultant paediatrician at Institute of Child Health.





Despite the higher risk of infection among children in the third wave, doctors say the cases among children are currently low. “As other parts of the country have seen more number of cases among children and other countries have seen the third wave, the number of beds has been increased to double the capacity and ventilator, oxygen support and other equipment are in place to handle the cases. However, parents need to be given awareness to not delay treatment,” said Dr S Ezhilarasi, director of of Institute of Child Health.