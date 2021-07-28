As fuel cost soars, Stalin opens 25 CNG pumps in city, Tiruvallur

Chennai :

All the 25 gas stations were set up by Torrest Gas private ltd. The company has invested Rs 5,000 crore and 5,000 people will be employed. The CNG will be supplied from the mother station, named city gate station located at an area of 1.4 acres in Vallur near Ennore.





In the first phase, the CNG will be supplied to the stations followed by which the company also plans to supply LPG for cooking through pipes for 33 lakh households in Chennai. “CNG is an ecological alternative to petrol and diesel and the vehicles which use CNG can utilise the newly inaugurated stations for refueling,” the Chief Minister said after the inauguration through video conferencing.





Stalin, meanwhile, also instructed Labour Department officials to develop a mobile app for unorganised workers. “To provide skill training for unorganised workers and to coordinate services provided to them and increase employment, an app should be developed. Most services of Labour Department should be made available online for ease of business,” Stalin added. He also instructed officials to create opportunities to create employment for youth, establish futuristic employable skill training centres and to introduce new streams in government polytechnic colleges.