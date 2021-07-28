State completes 2 crore vaccinations

The State government vaccinated 2,81,766 people in a single day thus completing a total of 2,00,79,887 inoculations in TN. Also, 14,37,559 vaccinations were completed by private centres.
Chennai: As per the data put out by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine on July 25, Chennai had the highest coverage with 30,01,009 doses followed by Coimbatore with 11,41,767 doses. Over 7.51 lakh doses have been administered in Tiruchy while 7.29 lakh doses have been administered in Madurai. Perambalur district has the least vaccination coverage with 1.62 lakh doses. In terms of performance (vaccines administered vs supplied), Tirupur and Tiruchy stand out with a performance of 107%. Dr K Vinay Kumar, Joint Director (Immunisation), Department of Public Health Care and Preventive Medicine said, “The vaccines are distributed based on population and COVID positivity rate. As we have been receiving vaccines regularly, unlike last month, there won’t be any shortage of vaccines in TN for the next few days.”Earlier in the day, Health Minister Ma Subramanian had claimed that though COVID cases have reduced in Tamil Nadu, the pace of vaccination hasn’t gone down.
