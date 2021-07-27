Govt dept to telecast Stalin’s programmes on social media

Chennai :

This was discussed during the review of the functioning of Tamil Development and Information Department that Stalin chaired at the Secretariat on Tuesday.





During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to explore the possibilities of telecasting news of his programmes, government schemes and developmental projects on various social media and instant messaging platforms.





Stalin also discussed proposals to set up an 800-seat theatre, a digital library and a museum to showcase the old film equipment, which were once used in filmmaking, at the MGR Film and Television Institute, and also to set up light and audio shows in memorials and upload 360-degree view of the memorials on the department website.





The meeting also discussed announcing October 12 as 'Semmozhi Day' and to stress Union government to announce Tirukural as a national text, said a statement.