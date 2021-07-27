Tokyo Olympics: India's dismal show continues in 10m air rifle, China clinches gold

Chennai :

China and USA have won the gold and silver medals of 10m air rifle contest. China won the set 3 and 4 by a whisker which could've turned in favour of the Americans.





Two Indian teams consisting Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil-Deepak Kumar's olympics journey have ended as neither team was able to make it beyond stage 1.





It has been a disappointing day for the Indians and the disastrous olympics for the Indian shooters have come to a full circle as the last hopes of a shooting medal evanesced with the mixed teams failing in 10m air pistol and air rifle.





Small margins threw a hammer at Indians' progress in the air rifle segment. Fortune and shooting precision were equally culpable in India's non-qualification. Elavenil had a tremendous start with 105.0 but lost steam in the following series where she was able to muster just 104.0 and 104.2 points while her partner Divyansh had a really poor start with 103.6 points in the first series and followed by an improved yet insufficient 104.1 that his last series' 105.6 points wasn't of enough help to see them through.





Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar's chances were further slim given Deepak's 102.7 and Anjum's 103.0. Elavenil-Divyansh ended up in 12th position and Moudgil-Deepak finished in 18th position.





Earlier, Manu's poor shots in both the series cost India the medal matches. India's medal hopes in the 10m air pistol mixed team category come to a crashing halt in the second qualifier.





Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhury had an impressive tally in their first qualifiers where they finished right on top. Manu and Saurabh had put up a champion's effort to do well in the first qualifier but unfortunately weren't able to replicate that form in the second stage.





The other Indian team consisting of Yashaswini Singh and Abhishek Verma was eliminated in the very first qualification stage ending up in the 17th spot.



