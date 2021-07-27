India’s badminton duo Satwicksairaj-Chirag bow out of Tokyo Olympics despite win against Britain

Chennai :

In their final game of Tokyo Olympics against British pair Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, the Indian pair was at their best and put on an aggressive play to win the match in straight sets.





The Indian duo began their maiden Olympics with a stunning win against World no. 3 Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese Taipei but went down in their second game against World No. 1 Indonesian pair, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.





They still had a chance to qualify to the Quarterfinals until the Chinese pair shot down the Minions early on Tuesday morning. The Chinese and Indonesian pairs are set to enter the Quarter Finals.



