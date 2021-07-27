Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal crashes out of round 3

Indian paddler Sharath Kamal is out of the individual table tennis contest after losing three straight sets 4-1 to Rio Olympics gold medallist Long Ma.
Chennai:
Consistent forehands from Long Ma was too much for Sharath to handle. Ma will storm through to round 16.
Long Ma has had the biggest lead in sets 1, 4 and 5.
The Olympic dream of Sharath has ended with the third round after an exceptional display against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia. Ma will be in action in the round of 16 later today.
