Shooting: China bag gold in 10m in 10m air pistol

China defeated Russia 16-14 in the 10m air pistol final to win their 7th gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.





The game got off to a close start and it stayed the same until the very last attempts. In the last attempt, China scored 20.8 to Russia’s 20.3 to take home the medal.





In the bronze medal match, Ukraine defeated Serbia 16-12 to win their third bronze medal of the Olympics.



