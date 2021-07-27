Tokyo Olympics: Indian men humble the Spaniards for a 3-0 win

Chennai :

India has won its third group game against Spain with a clinical 3-0. The forwards and the defence have worked in tandem to clinch the victory.





The number of goal opportunities India and Spain had will testify how well the former had outplayed the latter in every department of the game. India has successfully defended 16 goal attempts by the Spaniards, of which seven were penalty corners and nine were field goal opportunities. India made three goal opportunities count of its 10 attempts.





Rupinder Pal Singh stands out with his two goals. Simranjeet Singh makes Spain pay with his penalty corner. The experienced goalie Sreejesh made some exceptional stops frustrating Spanish strikers like Alejandro Alonso and Pau Quemeda.





India's second win in the group stage takes them to the second place with six points. Their immaculate performance would pep them up for their upcoming games against Argentina and Japan.



