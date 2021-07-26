TN villagers find mysterious object that fell from sky, probe underway

Chennai :

A mysterious object that apparently "fell from the sky" on Monday afternoon has created tension among the villagers of Vadakkupattu in Chengalpattu district.





The cylindrical object was found by 55-year-old Venkatesan. According to him, he spotted the object falling to the ground with a loud sound. Venkatesan thought there was an explosion and alerted other villagers and the police.





Officers arrived in the evening to inspect the object which was found to be 3-foot long and weighed 10 kg.





Villagers of Vadakkupattu in Tamil Nadu found a mysterious object which they claimed fell from the sky. The "potentially hazardous" item is currently in the custody of the police. #mysteriousobject#tamilnadu#tamilnadunews#chennai#chennainews#mysterious#mysteriousitemintnpic.twitter.com/xgQEbKfNeS — DT Next (@dt_next) July 26, 2021





The cylindrical object has a warning printed on its body "Do not disassemble" and is apparently "potentially hazardous".





While speculation is rife about what the object is, the police said that they suspect it to be an electronic item used by coast guards. Officers also said that experts would be brought in to examine and identify the object in the police station. It has been kept away from the public for now.