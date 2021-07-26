Tokyo Olympics: Germany drubs India 2-0 with its offensive gameplay

Chennai :

The number shots taken by the Indian women were negligible compared to the Germans. Germany ended the first half on a high scoring a goal off a penalty corner.





India had a missed opportunity of an equaliser after skipper Rani Rampal referred for a penalty corner. Gurjeet Kaur would be upset with herself for not making the penalty a game-changer in their favour.





Germans's gameplay made all the difference in the contest as they started playing offensive from the very first quarter.





Into the second half, Schroder scored a goal taking the equation to 2-0 and taking the game away from India. The Indian defence have done a clean work to keep the goal difference to that, which is worth praising.





Vandana and Sharmila toiled hard for a breakthrough but this wasn't their day.





India has a want of playing fearlessly as the total shots taken by the girls were just four, whereas the Germans took 12 shots. Also the shooting efficiency of the Indians is no match to their opposition.





All is not lost for the Indian eves, they need to pull off a sharp perfomance in the remainder of their group matches to stay in the medal hunt.





Scores: India 0 - Germany 2 (12' Lorenz, 35' Schroder AK)



