TNPL 2021: Tiruppur Tamizhans opt to bowl against Nellai Royal Kings

Chennai :

While Nellai Royal Kingas has won one out of two games, Trippur Tamizhans are yet to secure their first win in TNPL 2021.





Royal Kings are placed in the 6th spot with two points and Tiruppur Tamizhans are placed at the bottom of the points table.





Playing XI:





Nellai Royal Kings: Baba Aparajith(c), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith(w), Sanjay Yadav, NS Harish, Mohan Abhinav, Arjun Murthy, Sharun Kumar, T Ajith Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Siddharth, N Mohammed Ashik(w), S Aravind, Maan Bafna, P Francis Rokins, Tushar Raheja, M Mohammed(c), R Rajkumar, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan