Fencing Roundup: Gold medals for Pozdniakova, Ka Long Cheung

Russian Sofia Pozdniakova and China’s Ka Long Cheung won the Women’s Sabre and Men’s Foil fencing events respectively.





In the women’s sabre final, two times World Champion Sofia Pozdniakova defeated her compatriot Sofya Velikaya 15-11 in around 14 mins to claim her first-ever Olympic Gold.





World No 3 Manon Brunet, who defeated our own Bhavani Devi earlier in the day, claimed the Bronze medal after beating Hungarian Anna Marton.





Meanwhile, in the men’s fencing event Chinese fencer Ka Long Cheung claimed the gold medal after a comparatively tight game against Italian Daniele Garozzo.





Czech Republic’s Alexander Choupenitch shocked Japanese star Takahiro Shikine to win the bronze medal.



