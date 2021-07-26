Tokyo Olympics: Sajan's fourth place finish washes out India's swimming medal prospects

Chennai :

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash in the 100 metres heat 2 finished in fourth place and is in 24th place in the overall rankings.





He came behind Norway's Tomoe Hvas (1:56:30), Singapore's Zheng Wen Quah (1:56:42) and Ireland's Brendan Hyland (1:57:09).





Sajan bettered one spot from 5 to 4 from the 100 metre mark to the finish. However that was not enough to qualify.





Sajan's last chance to make it big for his nation is the 100 metres butterfly stroke on Thursday.