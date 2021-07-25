Vegetable and fruits prices increased by 20 per cent

Chennai :

“Due to climate change, many states are witnessing heavy rain for the past two weeks, of which Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are supplying maximum vegetables, now due to rain, the crops have been damaged, which leads to a shortage of supply in the market. So the prices have increased by 20 to 30 per cent, also this situation might extend till next month,” said S Balaji, member, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





Currently, onion sold for Rs 30 – Rs 40 per kg, tomatoes for Rs 25 – Rs 30, ladies finger Rs 35 per kg, beetroot and brinjal sold for Rs 40 per kg, carrot Rs 70 per kg, beans for 65 per kg, and broad beans sold for Rs 50 – Rs 55 per kg.





Meanwhile, even fruits prices have been increased by 20 per cent almost after a month due to shortage of supply, and even their sale is improving slowly from last week.





“There is a shortage of supply of fruits from last week, due to rain in various states so the prices have also have increased by 20 per cent. As all the malls, temples are reopened there is a slight improvement in the business after a month. The prices will be fluctuating till the rain stops,” said S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association.





Now, apple is sold for Rs 240 per kg, pomegranate for Rs 180 per kg, Muscat Hamburg (paneer grapes) for Rs 85 per kg, and grapes sold for Rs 35 per kg.