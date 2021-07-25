Chief Minister to launch vaccination under CSR fund on Wednesday

Chennai :

He urged the public to ensure wearing of masks and said that DMK had requested the last government to distribute masks for free. However, the ADMK wasted the money on low quality masks for distribution to public and it is being investigated.





The state has received a total of Rs. 5 crore under the CSR fund for the free vaccination at private hospitals. "It is for the first time that the vaccination is being done for free using CSR funds. On Wednesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the free vaccination under CSR fund at Kauvery Hospital using the CSR fund by Adyar Anand Bhavan. All the private hospitals who have collected CSR funds from corporates, will start the vaccination from Thursday," said Ma Subramanian.





The private hospitals will advertise about the free vaccination under CSR fund in the given locality so that more number of people can benefit from the same. A total of 137 private hospitals from 11 districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thirupathur and Thiruvallur have joined in to vaccinate people using CSR fund from corporates.





Health Minister said that corporate companies are requesting for vaccines to administer vaccines to their staff and paying for the vaccines from CSR fund helping them to utilise the 25 percent allocation of vaccines for the private sector hospitals.





"The programme will soon be launched in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. We will be visiting the districts to decide on the site of the meeting regarding the same on Monday," said Ma Subramanian.





He added that passengers from other States are being screened at all borders for COVID-19 and Zika related symptoms.





When asked about the violations on the part of TASMAC shops by running bars and violating time duration, he said the shops or bars will be shut down if there are violations and permission is not sought.