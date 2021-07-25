VCK MP seeks postponement of meeting on Mairne Fisheries Bill

Chennai :

"I am currently in my constituency. I have planned to come to Parliament on Monday morning and so I will not be able to attend the meeting scheduled at 9.45 am. It is difficult for many members like me to participate in the meeting and so I request you to postpone the meeting to 9.45 am on Tuesday", said Ravikumar, in the letter which was sent through e-mail.





Following the severe opposition for the draft Marine Fisheries Bill from fishemen community across the nation, central government before tabling the Bill has decided to hold a meeting with MPs. Parshottam Rupala wrote a letter to all MPs of coastal areas, on Friday, to attend the meeting on Monday, in which asked MPs to provide their inputs and suggestions on the draft Bill to address the concerns of traditional and small-scale fishermen.