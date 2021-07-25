Amazon may soon allow digital currency as payment mode

San Francisco :

According to a latest job listing, Amazon's Payments Acceptance & Experience team is "seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon's Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap".





"You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities," the company posted.





The product lead will work closely with teams across Amazon, including AWS to develop the roadmap for the customer experience, technical strategy and capabilities as well as the launch strategy.





Amazon doesn't accept cryptocurrencies as payment yet.





A company spokesperson told Insider that it was "inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon."





Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of Amazon, currently offers a managed blockchain service.





The new digital currency and blockchain product lead would "need to operate with a high level of autonomy and operate analytically, working backwards from data and customer insights to build new and innovative solutions to unsolved problems", the company further said.





Tech giant Apple posted a similar listing in May for a business development manager "working in or with alternative payment providers, such as digital wallets, BNPL, Fast Payments, cryptocurrency, and etc."





Tesla and Twitter are bullish on Bitcoin as the next payment mode.





The online world needs a global currency, and our focus is on Bitcoin because with this cryptocurrency, we can reach every single person on the planet, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has stressed.





Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the company is "most likely" going to resume taking Bitcoin payments after some due diligence on the improvements in the energy mix used to mine the cryptocurrency.