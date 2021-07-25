Badminton Roundup: PV Sindhu starts with a win

Chennai :

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu kicked off her Olympic campaign with a comprehensive 21-7, 21-10 win over Israeli Ksenia Polikarpova.





The Hyderabad-born star had a sluggish start going down 2-4 in the first set. But once she found her rhythm, she fastened and seized control of the game.





After settling down from her initial slow start, which had a few unforced errors, Sindhu eased to a 21-7 win in the first set.





Despite not being at her 100% throughout the game, Sindhu kept her opponent moving all over the pitch at will. Few of her smashes were sights to behold.





In the second set, the Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist continued to attack her opponent aggressively. Her aggression forced Polikarpova to make decisions in minimal time.





As she raced to a 20-1- lead, Polikapova’s return went out of play, thereby ending the game in the Indian's favour.





Sindhu looked near unbeatable after she found her rhythm and understood the court conditions, and her opponent.





Next up for the Indian is World No. 34 Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong.





This win puts PV Sindhu right on track to qualify to the Round of 16 The shuttler hopes to emulate her performance in the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she made the nation proud by winning the silver medal in the Women’s Singles event.



