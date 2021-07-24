EPS urges Stalin not to allow sale of lottery tickets

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that in 2003 during the rule of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha the state took a policy decision to ban the sale of lotteries and other formats of gambling activities. The AIADMK government received a good response from the public.





It was during DMK rule the lottery ticket sales were privatised and this enabled the gambling activities draining the financial resources of the public, EPS alleged.





After the ban on lotteries and one number lottery tickets in the state, the lottery ticket agents approached the Madras High Court seeking judicial intervention. However, the court ruled in favour of the AIADMK government. During the same period, other gambling activities like horse races and card games were controlled by the AIADMK government and the status quo continued throughout the AIADMK regime.





However, now there are reports that the DMK government is trying to bring back lottery sales under the pretext of revenue generation. Bringing back the banned lottery ticket sales will have a serious impact on the public and will wipe out the wealth of those who are addicted to the lottery tickets, EPS said.





DMK government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin should not allow the lottery culture to bounce back in Tamil Nadu and should follow the strategy and policies adopted by the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. And if the government brings back the lottery culture, the state may have to face huge consequences earning the public wrath, EPS said in his statement.