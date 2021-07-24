GoI skirted DMK MP’s query on Pegasus in March 2021

Chennai :

There seems to be an element of consistency in the BJP led union government’s denial of the Pegasus snooping scam. Between the current media expose and 2019 when Pegasus spyware first hit the headlines, the ruling BJP has denied having information about the scam on the floor of the Parliament at least once. As early as March 2021, DMK MP from South Chennai, Thamizhachi Thangapandian had vainly drawn the union government’s attention to the spyware scam.





On March 24, 2021, Thamizhachi has asked the union electronics and information technology ministry to state if the government has found the presence or launched an investigation into presence or use of spyware or surveillance software such as Pegasus in the country. The then union minister of state for Information Technology, Sanjay Dhotre categorically told the Lok Sabha that no such information was available with the government.





Thamizhachi, who cared to recall the query now, said, “Pegasus, the war horse of Zeus - the Ruler Protector would have never dreamt that it’s fame would be marred to this notorious degree of snooping. Despite serious data leask targeting journalists, activists and members of political opposition among others, the union government has not only refused to take accountability but rubbished the claims of the report.” “GoI has consistently denied and evaded the questions on spying citizens, be it 2019 in IT committee or earlier this year in March when GoI denied information to my question in Lok Sabha,” the DMK MP tweeted, asserting that Pegasus needs an independent inquiry and a strong system of checks against such future attacks.