Tokyo Olympics: Sutirtha emerges triumphant in the closely fought contest

Paddler Sutirtha Mukherjee defeated Sweden's Linda Bergstroem in an evenly-poised encounter 4-3 sets.

Image source: Instagram page of Sutirtha Mukherjee
Sutirtha made a heroic return after losing three of the first four sets to claim all the following three.

This is India's second win today in the Badminton single's round after Manika mauling GBR's Tin-Tin to win 4-0 sets.

Sutirtha will face Portugal's Fu Yu and Manika will clash against Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska on Sunday.

