Sat, Jul 24, 2021

Tokyo Olympics: Manika Batra makes a comeback with straight-set win

Published: Jul 24,202101:27 PM

Making up for a disappointing show in the mixed double's category, Manika Batra has thumped Britain's Tin-Tin Ho in four straight sets to win the game in the single's category.

Manika Batra (File Photo)
Chennai:
The only time the scores were level in this match was a 3-3 in the third set which too ended in Manika's favour.

Manika won 11-7, 11-6, 12-10 and 11-9 against Tin-Tin. The third set was particularly interesting one as Manika escaped the jaws of defeat by making a come back from 6-10 to 12-10.

Manika will next face Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska in the second and Austria's Sofia Polcanova in the third rounds.

