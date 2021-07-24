Tokyo Olympics: Manika Batra makes a comeback with straight-set win

Chennai :

The only time the scores were level in this match was a 3-3 in the third set which too ended in Manika's favour.





Manika won 11-7, 11-6, 12-10 and 11-9 against Tin-Tin. The third set was particularly interesting one as Manika escaped the jaws of defeat by making a come back from 6-10 to 12-10.





Manika will next face Ukraine's Margaryta Pesotska in the second and Austria's Sofia Polcanova in the third rounds.



