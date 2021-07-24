Tokyo Olympics: A mixed-bag day for the Indian shuttlers

Chennai :

The Chirag Shetty-Satwik Sairaj team has pulled off a cliffhanger against the Chinese Taipei team of Yang Lee and Chi-lin Wang. India's 16-21 win of the first set was reversed by the Taipei side in the second set to progress the game to the last set.





Plenty of unforced errors on the Indian side had opened up opportunities for the Chinese Taipei side in the third decider set. The lead was never over 3 points and both sides played well to close-in on the slender margins. The Taipei side looked dangerous gaining a match point after wasting six match points of India, holding their nerves the Indian team edged over Taipei with a 27-25 lead to take the set and win the game.





Earlier, Misha took the game from Sai who started really well to begin with 3-0. Misha however stole the game from Sai with his agressive play. Sai and Misha fought hard to bring the game to level on numerous occasions and bridged the margin, but Misha gained the upper hand with an unassailable lead to take a back-to-back 21-17 and 21-15 sets to win the game.





This victory is Misha Zilberman's first against Sai Praneeth in their four previous face-offs. Misha will next face Netherland's Mark Caljouw, who will also be Sai's next competitor. To stay in the medal hunt Sai needs to win this match-up. And the Indian doubles team will need to work on its giant-killing muscle to upstage the world number 1 pair of Indonesia's Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.



