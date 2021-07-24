Tokyo Olympics: Sumit Nagal defeats Denis Istomin to enter the second round

Indian Tennis player Sumit Nagal beat Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in the first round of men’s singles match in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. He also became the first Indian to win a singles match in Olympics since Leander Paes.
Chennai:
Nagal had a great start, breaking his opponent in the tenth game to take the first set 6-4. The second set was a disappointing outcome as Nagal was leading with 5-2 at one point but lost the momentum. Istomin served to stay in the match and forced a tiebreaker which he dominated to take the set 8-6.
In the third and deciding set of the round, Nagal regained his composure by breaking Istomin in the ninth game to take the set 6-4 and win the first round.
Nagal will face World No. 2 and Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev in his next match.
