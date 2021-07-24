Inconsistent India lose to Korea, make QF exit in mixed pair section

Tokyo :

Deepika and Jadhav, who were playing together at the International level for the first time, lost 2-6 to formidable Korea when the mixed event was considered a strong medal chance for the country World No. 1 Deepika failed to notch a single perfect 10 from eight arrows while Olympic debutant Jadhav misfired a six in the crucial fourth set after drilling in three perfect 10s at the Yumenoshima Park.





The Indians failed to shoot even a single 10 in the first set as the top seed Korean duo of An San and Kim Je Deok took the first set 35-32 in a low-scoring affair.





Jadhav picked up tempo in the second set with two 10s, but Deepika was astray with scores of 8 and 9. The team lost the second set 37-38.





Required to win the third set to keep their hopes alive, Indians shot three 9s and one 8, while An San faltered with an 8 in the final arrow to hand India the only set.





Needing another win in the fourth set to take the match to the decider, Jadhav started off with a 6 that virtually ended their campaign.





Earlier, Deepika and Jadhav had bounced back to knock out Chinese Taipei to reach the quarterfinal.



