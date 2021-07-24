Tokyo Olympics: India's Judo medal hopes end with Sushila's early exit

Chennai :

India's Judo medal hopes in Tokyo Olympics has come to a dashing end with the Manipuri Judoka Sushila Devi knocked out in the Elimination Round of 32 against Hungary's Eva Csernoviczki.





The bout was balanced with Sushila giving a tough fight to her opponent by resisting the latter's grip. Eva however came back strongly to pin Sushila and claimed her ippon to win the fight.





Eva now qualifies for the elimination round of 16 to face against Japan's Funa Tonaki.



