Tokyo Olympics: Indian rowers qualify for repechage

Chennai :

The Indian-army duo raced to finish fifth after maintaining in the sixth position for all three distances (500m, 1000m, and 1500m). Arjun and Arvind managed to pull off a last-second entry into the repechage stage on the verge of an early elimination.





Ireland and Czech Republic made it straight to the semifinals by finishing first and second respectively. India now has to take the long route of repechage and quarterfinals to make it big in the Tokyo Olympics.



